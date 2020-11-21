1/1
Arlene McClain
Arlene McClain
Bartlesville - Arlene McClain, 93, of Bartlesville, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born to parents Martin Luther White and Alice May (Mitchell) White on August 8, 1927 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. She graduated from high school in Earlsboro, Oklahoma where she achieved perfect attendance, not missing one day of school for twelve years. On January 1, 1954, Arlene married Maurice Vance McClain. They would go on to celebrate 51 years of marriage. She was known as a loving housewife, mother and volunteer. Arlene was an active member of the Bartlesville First Church. She was involved with the United Methodists Women's Circle. She was an avid golfer and even shot a hole-in-one at the Ponca City Country Club. Arlene loved to cross stitch and completed over sixty projects, including Christmas tree skirts for family members. She also enjoyed sewing, crosswords, and camping.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice McClain, daughter Lisa Ann, her mother Alice White, her father Martin White, her sisters Sadie, Jessie, and Mildred, and her brother Fred. Arlene is survived by sons Maury McClain and his wife Rita, Wayne McClain and his wife Sue, her five grandchildren, Raechel Thacker, Jamie Wilson, Matthew McClain, Patrick McClain, and Corbin Smith, and nine great-grandchildren, Lisa, Rowdie, Grace, Jeanne, Lily, Raylee, Jett, Kambree, and Kynlee. Private family services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
