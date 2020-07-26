Armand was born April 30, 1929, in Dewey, OK, to Tómas and Josefa Villarreal. He was raised in the Dewey and Bartlesville areas, attending local schools. He served in the U.S. Army 1946-'47. On July 29, 1950, he wed the love of his life Margurite Smith and they enjoyed more than 65 years of marriage together until she preceded him in death in 2017. 1950 was a red-letter year for Armand - the same year that he got married, Armand began his 40 plus year career with the National Zinc Company , and also worked as a cement contractor – A & W Concrete – for many years.
Armand loved to fish, dance, attend family gatherings, and share the produce from his wife's garden! He enjoyed storytelling – some real, some embellished and not all about the fish that got away! He was a dedicated member of the Ramona Masonic Lodge #326 for more than 50 years – a significant milestone and honor for a Mason. Armand chose to reconfirm his salvation by being baptized October 30, 2011, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Bartlesville, witnessed by those who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Highland Park Baptist Church, Sound Equipment Fund, 300 SE Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, OK 74006.
