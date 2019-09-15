Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arther Paisley. View Sign Service Information Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 (918)-273-2700 Funeral service 10:00 AM Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur "Bud" Paisley, 96 passed away at his home in Delaware, OK on September 6, 2019.

Bud was born in rural Ponca City, OK on July, 15, 1923 to Ursa Rankin "Jim" Paisley and Sarah "Allie" Romary Paisley. Bud was a 1943 graduate of Delaware High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1946 spending time assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers, as a Construction Equipment Mechanic, stationed in Tokyo. He was honorably discharged in 1947. His military service served as a foundation for a long career as a fabricator and international pipeliner. Of the 38 countries in which he lived, his jobs took him to Europe, the Middle East, Canada, North Africa, South America and Asia.

He spent many years in the Netherlands until returning to Oklahoma. Among his employers were WillBros Pipeline and Brown and Root. In 1998, he retired to Oklahoma where he developed an interest in horses and ranching. He loved the trail rides, including the Will Rogers Memorial Trail Ride and Cavalcade to Pawhuska rides.

He was active in the Akdar Shriners and the Nowata Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed country and western dancing with the ladies up until age 95 or so, but he remained a lifetime bachelor. Also he loved his pets.

He is survived by three nieces, Joyce Hollister of Nowata; Nancy Williams of Owasso, and Helen Sockwell of Greensboro, NC; one nephew, Phillip Gordin, of St. Cloud, FL, as well as great nieces and nephews along with many friends and his beloved horse, Salty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters and worshipped at the Lenapah Baptist Church, where one can make donations in his memory.

Funeral Services will be held at Benjamin Funeral Chapel in Nowata, Oklahoma on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Leon Shade officiating.

