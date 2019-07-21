Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Memorial service 2:00 PM Dewey Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Aubrey went to be with the Lord on July 16,2019. He was born to Aubrey and Shirley Swan on Feb. 14, 1953 in Bartlesville, Ok. He attended Antioch Country School and graduated from Dewey High School in 1971.

He married Juanita Linville on Oct 9,1971, was married for 47 years and had two daughters, Shannon and Becky. He worked at various jobs including Dave Todd Farming, Mix Lyda Furniture in Dewey, Woerner Oil Company, McDonald Auto Parts, Truitts Alignment, Doenges Ford and Tri City Auto Body in Bartlesville. He owned and operated Sunshine Wheel Alignment for 38 years until his death. He also raced stock cars in a four-state area for over 30 years. He was a member of the First Gospel Mission Church in Dewey.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita, daughter Becky and grandson Brandon. He has two sisters, Barbara Rottmayer and Sandra Marshall, two brothers, Donald Swan and Lewis Swan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Shirley Swan and his daughter Shannon Swan.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a memorial for him to Christ Cares World Ministries, PO Box 307, Dewey, Ok 74029.

Services will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday at the Dewey Church of Christ. Memorial services and cremation are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

