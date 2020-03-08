Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bailey Rascoe Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bailey Rascoe, Jr, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Monday, March 2, 2020.

Bailey was born December 14, 1926, Nashville, TN, the only child of Bailey, Sr. and Tommie (Holden) Rascoe.

Bailey grew up in Nashville, attending school there until junior in high school and attended Sewanee Military Academy in Sewanee, TN, to prepare for WWII. He was drafted into Army in March 1944. After basic training, he was assigned to Okinawa. Shortly before he was shipped to Okinawa, Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945. While there, his group did clean-up work as an aftermath of the war. While serving in Okinawa, he received an appointment to West Point. He was flown from Okinawa on a military plane to the states. To his disappointment, he failed the eye exam for West Point and was not accepted. After returning to the states, he re-enlisted and was stationed at Camp Campbell, KY, for the remainder of his time in service. After his discharge, he attended Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, for three years receiving both his BS and MS degrees in geology. He was employed by Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, OK, as a geologist in 1951. He spent his entire career with Phillips in Bartlesville except for 3 years in Wichita, Kansas. During his time with Phillips, he made many trips to Singapore and Hong Kong and lead seminars in Switzerland. He took an early retirement from Phillips when he reached the age of 55 in 1981. He taught geological seminars until accepting a position as VP of Geological Exploration in 1983 with Clyde Petroleum in Tulsa, a British company. He remained with this company until it closed its Tulsa office several years later. Bailey then occupied his time doing geological consulting work for various companies throughout the United States. He was still engaged in consulting work at the age of 85. Bailey was well known for his knowledge of geology in the mid-continent and wrote numerous technical papers that were published and used worldwide. Requests were still being received for papers as recent as 2011. He always said his geology work was more of a hobby than a job because he immensely enjoyed what he was doing.

He also enjoyed golfing, doing yard work and his dogs.

Bailey and Barbara Sue Bump were married on November 25, 1953, in First Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville. Bailey has been a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Bartlesville since 1962 when his membership was transferred from his church in Wichita. He has served as a Trustee at GSPC.

He was a long-time member of the AAPG, American Institute of Professional Geologists and Tulsa Geological Society.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey, Sr. and Tommie Holden Rascoe.

He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 66 years, and two daughters, Marcia Palmer, of Edmond, and Cindy Rollow (Kirk) of Owasso; grandchildren, Matt, Brett, and Clinton Palmer, Blayr Gourley and Kail Beougher. He is also survived by 5 great-granddaughters and 7 great-grandsons.

God, family, home, and country were of great importance to Bailey.

