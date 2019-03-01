Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara Alice Martin was born in Wichita, Kansas on November 24, 1943 to William Willis Brakebill and Emma Leah (Copass) Brakebill. She lived briefly in Shawnee, Oklahoma before the family moved to Norman, Oklahoma where she later graduated from Norman High School and the University of Oklahoma. She married Garl Wendell Hamilton from whom she was later divorced.

In 1972 Barbara met Stephen Carl (Steve) Martin at the University of Oklahoma. They both graduated in 1973 and were later both employed by the Moore Public School system until 1975 when Steve left the teaching profession to enter a family business. In 1976 Barbara and Steve were married and established their home in Bartlesville and later rural Osage County. Barbara taught for twenty-five years, the last fifteen at Central Middle School before retiring in 2002. She and Steve remained happily married until her sudden and unexpected death while visiting friends in Mesa, Arizona on February 22, 2019.

Barbara's life revolved around her three compelling interests. She was very creative and her creativity was expressed in everything she did from her incredible Christmas wrapping to making clothes and doll clothes for her four granddaughters. At the time of her death her passion was quilting, the design and construction of which consumed a lot of her time. Barbara was a constant student of her spirituality. She loved St. Luke's Episcopal Church and the leaders and congregation of St. Lukes. At various times she served on the Altar Guild, managed the gift shop, baked sacramental bread, served on the Bereavement Committee, and attended bible study and discussion groups at the church.,

Finally, Barbara's life was concerned with loving and being loved by her many family members and friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband of the home as well as son Greg Hamilton and husband Eric Thomas of Redlands, California, son Chris Hamilton and wife Lisa of Norman, Oklahoma and granddaughters Brooke of Oklahoma City and Heather of Dallas, Texas, son Carl Martin and wife Kelli and granddaughters Dyana and Avery of Cypress, Texas, brother Steve Brakebill and wife Mary of Salem, Oregon, and nieces Leah, Rachel, and Emma of Salem and Portland Oregon, and Brother-in-Law Robert Martin and Sheila Bales of Bartlesville.

Barbara will be available for visitation at Stumpff Funeral Home beginning Friday, March 1st. until 8 PM Saturday. The family will be present to welcome guests on Saturday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial service at St. Luke's on Monday, March 4, at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow.

In lieu of Flowers memorials may be sent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 210 9th Street, Bartlesville, OK 74003.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

