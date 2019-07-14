Barbara Ann (Swain) Pennella, 79, resident of Springfield, MO, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born October 13, 1939 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Theodore James Swain and Etheleen Dorothy (Thomas) Swain. She graduated from high school in Charleston and attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio where where she studied engineering and met her future husband. She married the love of her life, Filippo Pennella, in 1960. They settled in Bartlesville, Oklahoma where they lived for over thirty years and raised seven children. Barbara was devoted to her family, and considered raising children to be educated and successful adults as her most important job.
Barbara was also active in her church and community. She helped prepare and serve funeral dinners at St. John's Catholic Church in Bartlesville. She became interested in local politics and ran for a seat on the Bartlesville city council. She was elected to two terms before retiring from politics.
She is survived by her husband, Filippo Pennella; daughter Ines (Mitch) Gordon and sons Michele (Lisa), Raffaele (Maryam), Teodoro, Italo (Kim), Fabio (Sulma), and Mario (Min); sixteen grandchildren; and her brothers Theodore Swain and Robert Swain.
A funeral mass will be held for Barbara at the Immaculate Conception Church, 3555 S Fremont Avenue in Springfield, Missouri on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10 am.
