Mrs. Barbara Joan Fall-Leaf, 78, of Copan went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, March 29, 2019.

Joan was born on June 20, 1940 to Charles and Louise

Joan was a registered nurse and during her career worked at the Caney Municipal Hospital and Jane Phillips Medical Center. She was the House Supervisor on the night shift for many years and she made many life-long friends during her nursing career. Joan was a nurse's nurse. She loved her patients and treated them as if she was caring for a family member.

Another important part of Joan's life was the Delaware Pow Wow that she and Fred hosted every year on their property north of Copan. They welcomed family, friends and many visitors and loved helping to continue the traditions and dances of the Lenape people and looked forward to this celebration every year.

Joan was a member of the Town & Country Christian Church in Bartlesville. She accepted Jesus as her Savior at an early age and loved the Lord with all her heart never faltering in her faith during the most difficult times during the last days of her life. She also loved her family and friends dearly and treasured time spent with all of them. She was an avid reader. She read the Bible over 100 times and enjoyed reading many other things including mystery novels and historical books. Joan was also a wonderful cook and was well known for the fudge, peanut brittle and divinity that she made at Christmas for family and friends. When she was working, she made sure that she took candy to every floor in the hospital during the holidays to show her friends and co-workers how much she cared for them. Joan was also well known for her peach cobblers. She always said that when she took one to work, Dr. DeFehr could sniff it out no matter where it was in the hospital. Her brothers and nieces and nephews often fought over the corners because they loved her pie crust.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Elaine and her husband, Jack of Copan; two grandchildren, Jacqueline Pharr and Adam of Grove, OK and Jack Ryan Clinton and Jennifer, Owasso, OK; four great grandchildren and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant son, Frederick Charles Fall-Leaf, two sisters, Helen Hill and Marsha Grisham and two brothers, Johnnie and Dale Lange.

Visitation for Mrs. Fall-leaf will be at Stumpff Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2nd and Wednesday, April 3rd with the family receiving visitors from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Services will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Lanny Smith and family friend Anthony Kills Crow officiating. Burial will follow at the Dewey City Cemetery in Dewey.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 2 to May 1, 2019

