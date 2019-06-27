Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Faye Butler Potter, 93, a longtime Bartlesville resident, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Barbara Faye Butler Potter was born in Russellville, Arkansas on May 13, 1926 to Benjamin and Ethel Butler. She grew up in Central Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma.

In 1946 she graduated fromNortheastern State College with a B.S. in Mathematics. In 1956 she received a MED from East CentralState College. In the 1950's she worked for Gulf Oil in Tulsa and taught High School Mathematics in Northeastern Oklahoma.

While teaching in Avant, she met and married John Jefferson Potter. They had two children, Jeff and Jonnel. They raised the children in Ada, Oklahoma while Barbara taught elementary school at Latta Public Schools. In 1965, Jeff and Barbara moved to Bartlesville to start teaching in Bartlesville. She was a mathematics teacher at Central Junior High. In 1978, she was named the BPS teacher of the year and 2011 she was inducted into the Bartlesville Retired Teacher's Hall of Fame for creating a new Algebra program for 7th graders. She had studied during the summer at John Hopkins University and brought their program to Bartlesville. She was the first teacher to introduce this program to Oklahoma.

In 1984 Barbara retired from BPS after teaching for 30 years. Barbara and Jeff were charter members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church. She taught the ladies Sunday School class for 50 years. Barbara had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and used her teaching talents to share with others at EHBC. After retirement she loved to travel, read and work at EHB. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by son Jeff Potter of Shawnee, daughter and son-in-law Tim and Jonnel Floyd of Savannah, Georgia, three grandchildren Chandra (Jeremy) Luman, Cole (Christina) Floyd and Natalie (John) Walker, sister Sara (Ken) Lowrimore, nephew Kevin and (Dorea) Potter and 5 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband Jeff Potter, and by her parents, Ben and Ethel Butler, as well as five brothers and sisters.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1331 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006 (

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday from 9 AM until 8 PM and on Saturday from 9 AM until 12 Noon.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Eastern Heights Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

