Visitation 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 Visitation 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 Rosary 6:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John Before the Latin Gate Church

Barbara Jean Eggers, 92, of Bartlesville, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Journey Home Hospice House.

Barbara Jean Mulcrevy, was born December 15, 1926 in San Francisco, California to Bert Mulcrevy and Leona (Binder) Mulcrevy. She grew up in San Francisco and received her education there. She met Albert George Eggers while he was in the Navy. The couple were wed June 8, 1946 and continued to make their home in San Francisco until 1957 when they moved to Los Angeles. Al and Barbara moved to Bartlesville in 1970 where Al went to work for Phillips Petroleum Co.

Barbara would become employed by Phillips as well and worked in the Credit Card Department. She was an active member of St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church and served as funeral dinner coordinator for many years. Barbara was a member of several bridge clubs and she loved to travel the world; doing so well into her 80's. Barbara was known as a strong lady and a great cook who was always there for family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Laura McDermott and her husband, James of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Eric Eggers of Bartlesville, Michelle McDermott of Tulsa and Stephanie Jo Deatherage of Bartlesville; six great-grandchildren, Eli Eggers, Norah & Troy Castillo and Nathan, Landon and Jackson Deatherage; other relatives and many friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Al Eggers on November 28, 1996 and by a son, Steven Paul Eggers and his wife, Carol Jo.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 9am – 6pm; Sunday, October 27, 1pm-6pm and Monday, October 28, 9am – 8pm at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 6pm, Monday, October 28. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. John Before the Latin Gate Church with the Reverend Father John O'Neill, officiating. Interment will follow in Bartlesville's Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

