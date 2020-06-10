Barbara Jean Fulton, 84, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

Barbara was born on August 11, 1935 to parents Edwin Allen and Eileen (Brock) Walcher in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She graduated from Blackwell High School and later in life graduated, with her Associates degree, from Coffeyville Community College.

She married Jack Fulton on September 5, 1953. The couple were married for 66 years and raised three children together, Jean, Nancy and Ken.

Barbara sold Tupperware for many years. She also worked for the Washington County Court Clerks Office and Phillips Petroleum Company.

Barbara served as the Regent of the Bartlesville Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), as well as several other offices in the organization. She was awarded the Martha Washington certificate and also a medal for outstanding service in assisting the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) membership applications. She was especially talented in the area of genealogy and helped many trace their heritage back to the ancestors involvement and participation in the American Revolution. She also loved to share her knowledge in the genealogy field and taught and trained many in the community through DAR and the Bartlesville Genealogy Society.

She was also involved in the community as a board member of the White Rose Cemetery and the local cancer society.

She is survived by her husband, Jack, of the home; children Jean Casto and husband Paul, Nancy Moss and husband Larry and son Ken Fulton and wife Julie; grandchildren Shane Casto and wife Candy, Jeremy Casto and wife Jenny, Larissa Beathard and husband Cameron and Spencer Fulton; great grandchildren Reme', Lizzy, Alex, Hailey and Carson; great great granddaughter Graceland; brother Ernie Walcher and sister JoAnn Bilyeu along with numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Sister Jani Cole and son in-laws Paul Casto, Larry Moss.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Hopestone Cancer Support Center in Bartlesville.

