Barry Walter Knuth was born in Brisbane, Australia on August 22nd, 1944 to Walter Hutton and Sylvia Bertha Knuth, nee Spengler. His lifelong love of travel began while growing up in Brisbane. His family, including his older sisters Janet and Anita, traveled extensively throughout eastern Australia, camping and fishing along the coastal areas of Queensland and New South Wales. Barry graduated from the University of Queensland in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Chemistry.

In 1966, Barry began a global career with Phillips Petroleum Company, as a Junior Geologist, evaluating onshore wells in Australia and offshore wells in Papua New Guinea. In 1970, he moved to Jakarta, Indonesia as Resident Geologist. He advanced through various positions in Jakarta and Singapore before establishing an office in Manila as Chief Geologist for Exploration Activities in the Philippines and Northeast Asia. His work also took him to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, and Columbia. In 1978, he became Chief Geologist overseeing Exploration and Production Operations in Asia and Latin America, based out of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In this position, Barry negotiated exploration access to the People's Republic of China. During this time, he also worked in Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, and Argentina. He then became the Geological Manager for Phillips Research and Development providing geological technologies and research for Phillips Worldwide Operations. In 1988, he became the Exploration Manager for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He traveled throughout the African Continent and Southwest Asia, where he helped setup exploration programs and open offices overseas. Barry also helped to re-establish Phillips in Yemen and Oman prior to the end of his career. After his retirement in 2002 one of Barry's favorite activities was getting together with former colleagues for their weekly Monday lunches.

In 1980, Barry married Pamela Sue Banks and they started a family together, including their children, Kellie Dawn, Jayme Lynn, and Ryan Matthew. In 1997, his kidneys failed him, and he began an arduous health journey that included two kidney transplants and multiple bouts of cancer. He fought and won many health battles, which gave him more time with his family, whom he cherished. During his retirement Barry spent his time traveling the world with his wife, traveling to see his children and grandchildren, James, Katie, and Emmie, attending East Cross United Methodist Church, and spending time with friends. He is predeceased by his mother, father, and daughter Jayme Lynn. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and sisters.

A visitation will be held at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home on Thursday April 23, from 9:00am until 7:00pm.

Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday April 24, at 2:00pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the or the .

