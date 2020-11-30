Barry O. Buell
Bartlesville - Barry O. Buell passed away, at age 91, on November 29, 2020 following a short illness after falling and breaking a hip on October 26, 2020. Barry was born in Memorial Hospital, Bartlesville on December 13, 1928, the only child of Al and Bea Buell. Excepting university years, Barry lived his entire life in Bartlesville.
Barry graduated from Bartlesville High School. He earned a degree in Physics at OU and went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company full time in 1951. His first job was working in the analytical division microscopy group of Research and Development. Barry later took a sabbatical to study for a PhD in Physics at the University of Chicago but after achieving a Masters, interrupted his academic career to come back home and marry his fiancée Joy Yates. Barry worked the rest of his career in Phillips Research. He retired in 1985 as a Senior Geophysics Scientist on the Phillips highly regarded Scientific Professional Ladder for significant achieving employees. He later did consulting work for Phillips. Barry was widely known for being the best student or the smartest person wherever he studied or worked. He occasionally was called upon by the Director of Research at Phillips Petroleum to do special projects, usually involving upper level math. He was a person of high ethics, deeply honest and forthright. He did not mince words. Barry was sought after for technical opinions and highly respected by peers for his ability and integrity in solving complex problems. That is the abiding legacy of Barry Buell.
Barry was a giver to the community. He and his wife Joy were deeply involved with the First United Methodist Church. He ardently supported his "Sooners" and was a Lifetime Alumni member. Barry was involved with the local Theatre group for many years. Barry supported his hometown with both time and gifts. He was quietly very social, and comfortable with all walks of life. He was a member of Hillcrest and a regular golfer.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Joy. He leaves many good friends who will miss his sly humor and trait of saying exactly what he thinks on any occasion. Special friends Suzie Mnich and Erville Orndorff are acknowledged for their love and support through the years, and especially recently. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Joy Buell Scholarship Fund at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Friends may sign the online guestbook at Stumpff.org
.