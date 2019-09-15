Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Rogers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barry Blaine Rogers, age 62, of Bartlesville OK and Holiday Island, AR, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was the eldest child of Marvin L.

and Billie (Adamson) Rogers. He received his education at Wann Public

Schools, graduating with the class of 1975, and attended Oklahoma State

University. Barry and Susan Blevins were married in 1982. After his career

at Phillips Petroleum Company, he enjoyed his retirement and golfing with

his regulars and the ASMGA at Adams Golf Course, where he also worked

with many of his best friends. Barry is survived by his wife Susan, dogs

Cully and Josey, mother-in-law, Joyce Blevins, brothers, Terry and wife Beth and Darrin and wife Lisa, brother-in-law Greg Blevins and wife Julia,

Nephew, Justin Rogers and wife Elizabeth, niece, Ashley Woolfolk and

husband Matt, nieces Kelsey Rogers and Kinsey Rogers, great-niece

Brynlee Rogers and great-nephew Deegan Rogers. He was preceded in

death by his parents, sister, Robin Rogers and father-in-law Jack Blevins.

Memorial donations may be made to Adams Golf Course or Washington County SPCA. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at Barry Blaine Rogers, age 62, of Bartlesville OK and Holiday Island, AR, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was the eldest child of Marvin L.and Billie (Adamson) Rogers. He received his education at Wann PublicSchools, graduating with the class of 1975, and attended Oklahoma StateUniversity. Barry and Susan Blevins were married in 1982. After his careerat Phillips Petroleum Company, he enjoyed his retirement and golfing withhis regulars and the ASMGA at Adams Golf Course, where he also workedwith many of his best friends. Barry is survived by his wife Susan, dogsCully and Josey, mother-in-law, Joyce Blevins, brothers, Terry and wife Beth and Darrin and wife Lisa, brother-in-law Greg Blevins and wife Julia,Nephew, Justin Rogers and wife Elizabeth, niece, Ashley Woolfolk andhusband Matt, nieces Kelsey Rogers and Kinsey Rogers, great-nieceBrynlee Rogers and great-nephew Deegan Rogers. He was preceded indeath by his parents, sister, Robin Rogers and father-in-law Jack Blevins.Memorial donations may be made to Adams Golf Course or Washington County SPCA. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close