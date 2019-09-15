Barry Blaine Rogers, age 62, of Bartlesville OK and Holiday Island, AR, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was the eldest child of Marvin L.
and Billie (Adamson) Rogers. He received his education at Wann Public
Schools, graduating with the class of 1975, and attended Oklahoma State
University. Barry and Susan Blevins were married in 1982. After his career
at Phillips Petroleum Company, he enjoyed his retirement and golfing with
his regulars and the ASMGA at Adams Golf Course, where he also worked
with many of his best friends. Barry is survived by his wife Susan, dogs
Cully and Josey, mother-in-law, Joyce Blevins, brothers, Terry and wife Beth and Darrin and wife Lisa, brother-in-law Greg Blevins and wife Julia,
Nephew, Justin Rogers and wife Elizabeth, niece, Ashley Woolfolk and
husband Matt, nieces Kelsey Rogers and Kinsey Rogers, great-niece
Brynlee Rogers and great-nephew Deegan Rogers. He was preceded in
death by his parents, sister, Robin Rogers and father-in-law Jack Blevins.
Memorial donations may be made to Adams Golf Course or Washington County SPCA. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019