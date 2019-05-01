Beatrice Bernice (Kissy Girl) Moles, passed away April 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa, OK unexpected.

She is survived by: son Ryan Moles and wife Kacey of Bartlesville, son Anthony Oldham and fiance Jacob Holt of Bartlesville, daughter Letha Shade of Bartlesville, 3 grandchildren: Brille Shade, Anthony Shade Jr. and Cayla Shade all of Bartlesville. Brother Cecil Moles Jr of Bartlesville, sister Leslie Moles of Bartlesville, sister Diana Banks and husband Rocky of Bartlesville, Elizabeth Booth and husband Curtis of Bartlesville and sister Dona Garner of Skiatook, OK and foster sister Georgetta Ballard of Bartlesville. Bernice is also survived by her two momma's Shirley McCarty and Denise of Bartlesville. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bernice is preceded in death by her dad and mom Cecil Moles and Edith Moles (McCarty), grandparents Tate and Dolly Moles and Lester and Betty McCarty, brother Tommy Moles and cousin Steve Rippy & Mark West.

A special thanks to Scotty Fowler and Gary Gage for their help.

Services will be Friday, May 3rd at 2:00 New Life PHC, 4700 E. Tuxedo.