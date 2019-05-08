Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Graveside service Following Services Sunnyside Cemetery Caney , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice (Bea) Elnora Crawford 87 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away May 6th,2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville. Graveside services will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney, Kansas immediately following. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Bea was born January 26, 1932 in Caney, Kansas to Hazard Albert and Mary Jane (Young) Kittle. She was raised and received her education in Caney, Kansas and graduated from Caney High School in 1950. On December 30th,1950 she married Ramon Edward Crawford Jr in Caney, Kansas. Bea lived in Bartlesville most of her life. The family lived in Hopkinsville, Ky for a brief time where Bea worked for Ebonite Bowling Ball Factory. Upon returning to Bartlesville she worked for Phillips Petroleum Company in the Maproom. Bea was a member of Bartlesville Fun-Addicts Clown organization and Clowns of America International. She was also member of Jane Phillips Sorority. She volunteered for Women and Children in Crisis, and RSVP. Bea loved Tom and Julie more than words and they brought great joy to her life. Bea's hobbies included yard work, sewing, oil painting, attending grandchildren's activities, spending time with all of her family and playing cards. Bea loved spending time with all of her grandkids and great grandkids. A great moment for Bea was when she was able to travel to her granddaughter Jamie's wedding in Washington.

Bea is survived by one daughter Julie Williams and husband Steven of Puyallup, Washington. One son Tom Crawford and wife Sherry of Bartlesville. Two granddaughters Jamie Fox and husband Gary of Puyallup, Washington and Kayte Williams of Vancouver, Washington. Twin grandsons Tyler Crawford and spouse Crystal and Travis Crawford and spouse Tristina all of Bartlesville. 9 Great Grandchildren Brelynn, Lexi, Aydon, Noah, Tate, Sarah, Ryan, Reese and Tucker. One step granddaughter Ingeborg Oswald of Oslo, Norway. Two nieces and 4 nephews.

She was proceeded in death by a infant son William Randall Crawford, a brother Leonard Albert Kittle, her parents Hazard Albert and MaryJane (Young) Kittle all of Caney, Kansas, A sister Augusta (Gussy) Erne of Coffeyville, Kansas, a brother James (Jimmy) and wife Betty (Keck) Kittle of Guymon, Oklahoma and nephew Phil Kittle of Guymon, Oklahoma

In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to The Bartlesville Fun-Addicts Clowns 504 S Seneca Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003 or the Bartlesville Kiddie Park. To help everyone to continue bringing laughter to many. Beatrice (Bea) Elnora Crawford 87 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away May 6th,2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville. Graveside services will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney, Kansas immediately following. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.Bea was born January 26, 1932 in Caney, Kansas to Hazard Albert and Mary Jane (Young) Kittle. She was raised and received her education in Caney, Kansas and graduated from Caney High School in 1950. On December 30th,1950 she married Ramon Edward Crawford Jr in Caney, Kansas. Bea lived in Bartlesville most of her life. The family lived in Hopkinsville, Ky for a brief time where Bea worked for Ebonite Bowling Ball Factory. Upon returning to Bartlesville she worked for Phillips Petroleum Company in the Maproom. Bea was a member of Bartlesville Fun-Addicts Clown organization and Clowns of America International. She was also member of Jane Phillips Sorority. She volunteered for Women and Children in Crisis, and RSVP. Bea loved Tom and Julie more than words and they brought great joy to her life. Bea's hobbies included yard work, sewing, oil painting, attending grandchildren's activities, spending time with all of her family and playing cards. Bea loved spending time with all of her grandkids and great grandkids. A great moment for Bea was when she was able to travel to her granddaughter Jamie's wedding in Washington.Bea is survived by one daughter Julie Williams and husband Steven of Puyallup, Washington. One son Tom Crawford and wife Sherry of Bartlesville. Two granddaughters Jamie Fox and husband Gary of Puyallup, Washington and Kayte Williams of Vancouver, Washington. Twin grandsons Tyler Crawford and spouse Crystal and Travis Crawford and spouse Tristina all of Bartlesville. 9 Great Grandchildren Brelynn, Lexi, Aydon, Noah, Tate, Sarah, Ryan, Reese and Tucker. One step granddaughter Ingeborg Oswald of Oslo, Norway. Two nieces and 4 nephews.She was proceeded in death by a infant son William Randall Crawford, a brother Leonard Albert Kittle, her parents Hazard Albert and MaryJane (Young) Kittle all of Caney, Kansas, A sister Augusta (Gussy) Erne of Coffeyville, Kansas, a brother James (Jimmy) and wife Betty (Keck) Kittle of Guymon, Oklahoma and nephew Phil Kittle of Guymon, OklahomaIn Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to The Bartlesville Fun-Addicts Clowns 504 S Seneca Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003 or the Bartlesville Kiddie Park. To help everyone to continue bringing laughter to many. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 8 to June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close