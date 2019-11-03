Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Boyer Foust, 92, longtime Bartlesville resident, died at 8:40 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Tulsa.

Beatrice Boyer Foust was born, along with her identical twin sister, Betty, on March 14, 1925 in Meade, Kansas to Edward H. and Reva (Whitehead) Boyer. She grew up living in the country outside of Meade where her father farmed and raised cattle. Bea attended school in Meade and graduated from Meade High School. She attended Kansas State University for two years and then worked for the Office of Price Administration (rationing) during the war. Bea married Wallace K. Foust at the Baptist Church in Meade on September 15, 1946 in a double wedding ceremony along with her twin sister, Betty, who married Elmer Webb.

While Bea and Wallace lived in Meade, Shirley Jean (Foust) Stone was born. They moved to Manhattan, Kansas for Wallace to attend Kansas State University. During their time in Manhattan Kenneth Wayne Foust was born.

After Wallace's graduation from Kansas State University they moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where Wallace was employed by Phillips Petroleum. For many years she was a homemaker and mother. Bea did work for several years for Phillips Petroleum Company as a typist.

While in Bartlesville Bea and Wallace were members of Trinity Baptist Church and then later Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, where they were active in their Senior Sunday School. Hobbies that Bea enjoyed were genealogy, bowling, playing the piano, bridge, lace making and camping. In Bartlesville Wallace and Bea were members of the Wheels 'N Reels camping group and Bea was a member of the Lace Makers Guild of Oklahoma, she enjoyed having weekly lace meetings in her home.

She is survived by her children Shirley Foust Stone (Bill) of Branson, MO. and her son Kenneth W. Foust (Peggy) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Three grandsons, twin grandsons - David P. and Michael H. Stone of Branson, MO. and Kent W. Foust (Angie) of Broken Arrow, OK. and one great granddaughter Kayla Foust; two sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews.

Bea was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Reva Boyer, her brother Boyd Boyer, Boyd's wife Grace and their two children. Her twin sister Betty Webb passed away on February 21, 2015. Bea's husband Wallace passed away on March 27, 2002; they had been married for fifty six years.

In the last few years Bea has been living in Tulsa Oklahoma to be near her son Ken and his family.

Family would like to thank her caregivers at the Tulsa Mingo Rd. Brookdale Assisted Living and RoseRock Healthcare Hospice for their care during her time with them.

Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville is in charge of arrangements. Viewing will be at the Bartlesville Stumpff Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5th, 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm; Memorial service will be at Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Pendergraff officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery Bartlesville.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at

