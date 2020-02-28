Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Humble Road Church Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Kay (McCarty) Serl, 69, of Ochelata, OK passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Beatrice was born October 29, 1950 in Bartlesville, OK to parents Lester Willis McCarty and Betty Jo (Griggs) McCarty. She received her diploma from Bartlesville Schools. Entering the work force Beatrice first job was a cook for Ella's Restaurant. After, she decided to open her career opportunities and became a loan officer at Ardmore Finance, where she remained upon passing away.

She was married to Jack Lavon Serl. The couple married in 1999.

Beatrice's main hobby was her grandchildren. Anything they were involved in, Grandma Kay was there, cheering them on!

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Edith Moles; brother Lester McCarty; two nieces Marla McCarty West and Beatrice Bernice Moles and two nephews Steven Ray Rippy and Tommy Moles.

Beatrice is survived by her husband Jack, of the home; sons Christopher Ray Hailey and wife Shawna, Michael Sean Hailey and wife Lena and Willis Dewayne Hailey and wife Lindsey; 13 grandchildren Amy Jo Hailey, Ashley Dawn, John Martin, Austin and wife Emily Hailey, Brayden Ethan, Sheridan, Kaitlyn, Mason, Chloe Hailey, Kaylyn, Harbour, Ruger, Ryland, Colton, Hogan Virden, Gary Jacob and Josh; three great grandchildren Hudson and Kynleigh Hailey and Bentley Cooper and one more on the way; two sisters Shirley McCarty and companion Denise and Vicki Inda and husband Tim; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

