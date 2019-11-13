Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Beckett Hope Boerio was born into this world a true miracle on January 27, 2017, in Oklahoma City, OK to Jordan and Amy Boerio of Bartlesville, OK. She left this world as an even bigger miracle on November 9, 2019 to be with her Heavenly Father.

Beckett Hope won the world over by her award-winning smile, impossibly long eyelashes, dancing feet and amazing hair; but that's just what you saw on the outside. Inside, she was so full of joy and love and the hope of Christ. She was pure happiness.

What other children did with ease, she would work a thousand times more to achieve the same thing, and she did it all with a smile on her face. She never gave up and never let her challenges define her.

Beckett Hope leaves a lasting legacy here on Earth. She reached thousands and thousands all over the world just by being her. Beckett was and continues to be our true miracle. She was not defeated. With God by her side, she won. Beckett Hope beat Trisomy 18.

Jordan and Amy wish to thank the countless number of people who poured into Beckett including their parents, family, friends, doctors, nurses and therapists. And of course, the countless number of people who faithfully prayed for Beckett Hope.

Beckett Hope is survived by her parents, Jordan and Amy Boerio; her grandparents, John and Peggy Schmidt of Bartlesville, OK, and Brad and Nancy Boerio of Hobbs, NM; her aunts and uncles, Chris and Melody Hogan of OKC, OK, Brandon and Tristan Boerio of Clovis, NM, and Steven and Hillary Lopez of Austin, TX; great grandparents, Tom Schmidt of Bartlesville, OK, and John and Peepsie Lankford of Hobbs, NM; and numerous extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2 PM, at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Family visitation will be held at Stumpff Funeral home on Thursday, November 14 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Open visitation is available at Stumpff from 9 AM to 8 PM, Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday November 14.

The Beckett Hope Foundation, Inc. is in the process of being set up and will soon be accepting donations. Those donations will help fund therapy and equipment for children with special needs and developmental delays in the Bartlesville area. More info will be available soon. Donations can also be made in memory of Beckett to SOFT (Support Organization for Trisomy) at Beckett Hope Boerio was born into this world a true miracle on January 27, 2017, in Oklahoma City, OK to Jordan and Amy Boerio of Bartlesville, OK. She left this world as an even bigger miracle on November 9, 2019 to be with her Heavenly Father.Beckett Hope won the world over by her award-winning smile, impossibly long eyelashes, dancing feet and amazing hair; but that's just what you saw on the outside. Inside, she was so full of joy and love and the hope of Christ. She was pure happiness.What other children did with ease, she would work a thousand times more to achieve the same thing, and she did it all with a smile on her face. She never gave up and never let her challenges define her.Beckett Hope leaves a lasting legacy here on Earth. She reached thousands and thousands all over the world just by being her. Beckett was and continues to be our true miracle. She was not defeated. With God by her side, she won. Beckett Hope beat Trisomy 18.Jordan and Amy wish to thank the countless number of people who poured into Beckett including their parents, family, friends, doctors, nurses and therapists. And of course, the countless number of people who faithfully prayed for Beckett Hope.Beckett Hope is survived by her parents, Jordan and Amy Boerio; her grandparents, John and Peggy Schmidt of Bartlesville, OK, and Brad and Nancy Boerio of Hobbs, NM; her aunts and uncles, Chris and Melody Hogan of OKC, OK, Brandon and Tristan Boerio of Clovis, NM, and Steven and Hillary Lopez of Austin, TX; great grandparents, Tom Schmidt of Bartlesville, OK, and John and Peepsie Lankford of Hobbs, NM; and numerous extended family.A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2 PM, at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Family visitation will be held at Stumpff Funeral home on Thursday, November 14 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Open visitation is available at Stumpff from 9 AM to 8 PM, Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday November 14.The Beckett Hope Foundation, Inc. is in the process of being set up and will soon be accepting donations. Those donations will help fund therapy and equipment for children with special needs and developmental delays in the Bartlesville area. More info will be available soon. Donations can also be made in memory of Beckett to SOFT (Support Organization for Trisomy) at www.trisomy.org. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close