Benne Joe Allen Sr.
1937 - 2020
Mr. Benne Joe Allen Sr., 82, of Dewey, died at 3:46 P.M. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.
Mr. Allen was born at Ramona, Oklahoma on October 5, 1937 the son of John Reed Allen and Hazel Lee (Odell) Allen. He grew up primarily in the Ochelata area and attended schools at Vera, Ramona and Ochelata. He was married to Dixie Faye Morrison at her parent's home in Ochelata on December 12, 1958. They made their home in Ochelata and then briefly in Bartlesville until returning to Ochelata. They moved to the Dewey area to make their home 30 years ago. Mr. Allen was active as a welder, farmer and rancher and worked as a member of the Pipefitter Local 430 from 1973 until 1999.He was active in his cow-calf operation and loved being horseback on a good horse. He was a member of the Ochelata United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie (Morrison) Allen, a son, Benne Joe Allen and wife Janie of Ochelata, a son, John Allen and wife Tonya of Ochelata, his grandchildren, Chad Allen and wife Jennifer, Tana Vogele and husband Joe, Amanda Bayless and husband David, John W. Allen, James W. Allen and Krista Allen, his great grandchildren, Dalton Vogele, Grady Vogele, Lane Davis, Lucy Bayless, Hollyn Allen and Tucker Bayless, his sisters, Faye Elam and Judy Jimison, nieces, Debbie Partridge, Judy Scroggins, Tina Black, nephews, Dennis Elam, Rick Elam, Travis Jimison, Alan Ashworth, Bill Ashworth, Gerald Morrison, Jim Fererro, John Morrison Mark Cammack, several cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Allen and Hazel Allen, a sister, Ruby (Allen) Smith and a niece, Tammy Ashworth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Ochelata United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 236, Ochelata, Okla., 74051 or to The Journey Home, 900 N.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Okla., 74006.
Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Ochelata United Methodist Church with Pastor Doyle Carroll officiating. Interment will be in the Ochelata Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded by the Ramona American Legion Post # 334.
Come and go visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 AM until 8 P.M. each day and the Allen family will receive guests at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 PM until 8 PM
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 29 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ochelata United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
