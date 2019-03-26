Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bernadine Elizabeth Winfrey was born on August 4, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Charlie Toles and Mary Toles. The eldest of five children, Bernadine was the first to meet her Savior. Bernadine transitioned from this life on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Bernadine was educated at Lutheran High School in Cleveland. Her employment included On-line Communications, Walmart Administration and Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Bernadine met Laundell Ramon Winfrey in Cleveland, and they were united in Holy Matrimony on July 14, 1984. Born to this union were two sons: Aaron Douglass and Andrew Ramon.

Bernadine accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at an early age. Laundell and Bernadine spent many years faithfully serving at Baptist Temple in Bartlesville. At the time of her passing, Bernadine was a member of Greater First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Mary Toles; as well as her husband, Laundell Ramon Winfrey.

Bernadine is survived by two sons; Aaron D. Winfrey and Andrew R. Winfrey; four siblings, Charles Toles, Timothy Toles, Jonathan Toles and Kairen Michelle Leverette; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and amazing friends. She will be loved and greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at Greater First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. There will also be a public viewing at Stumpff Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Bernadine Elizabeth Winfrey was born on August 4, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Charlie Toles and Mary Toles. The eldest of five children, Bernadine was the first to meet her Savior. Bernadine transitioned from this life on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Bernadine was educated at Lutheran High School in Cleveland. Her employment included On-line Communications, Walmart Administration and Jane Phillips Medical Center.Bernadine met Laundell Ramon Winfrey in Cleveland, and they were united in Holy Matrimony on July 14, 1984. Born to this union were two sons: Aaron Douglass and Andrew Ramon.Bernadine accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at an early age. Laundell and Bernadine spent many years faithfully serving at Baptist Temple in Bartlesville. At the time of her passing, Bernadine was a member of Greater First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.She was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Mary Toles; as well as her husband, Laundell Ramon Winfrey.Bernadine is survived by two sons; Aaron D. Winfrey and Andrew R. Winfrey; four siblings, Charles Toles, Timothy Toles, Jonathan Toles and Kairen Michelle Leverette; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and amazing friends. She will be loved and greatly missed.Funeral services will be held at Greater First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. There will also be a public viewing at Stumpff Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

(918) 333-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 26 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close