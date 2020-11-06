1/1
Bessie May Kinsey Forrest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie May Kinsey Forrest
Bartlesville - Bessie May Kinsey Forrest, 91, of Copan, died at 10:02 A.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Bartlesville.
Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Tommy Delozier officiating and directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Bessie May Kinsey was born on August 15, 1929 in Bartlesville to William "Earl" Kinsey and Bessie May (Spalding) Kinsey. Her birth mother preceded her in death during childbirth and was raised by her step mother, Anna Marie Tucker Kinsey. Bessie grew up and received her education in the Dewey area and graduated from Dewey High School. She was married to Morris C. Forrest in 1947. She had worked as a telephone operator and then as a meat wrapper at IGA Foodliner. She had also been a homemaker and later became a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed at the Jane Philips Medical Center for 22 years until her retirement. She has made her home at Copan for over 25 years.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Earl Forrest and wife Cathy of South Coffeyville, her brother, Bill Kinsey and wife Patricia of Vinita, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren,. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Forrest Chaney in 2019, her birth mother, her father and stepmother who raised her, and her husband Morris C. Forrest.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book AND LEAVE CONDOLENCES AT WWW.STUMPFF.ORG.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved