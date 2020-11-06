Bessie May Kinsey Forrest
Bartlesville - Bessie May Kinsey Forrest, 91, of Copan, died at 10:02 A.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Bartlesville.
Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Tommy Delozier officiating and directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Bessie May Kinsey was born on August 15, 1929 in Bartlesville to William "Earl" Kinsey and Bessie May (Spalding) Kinsey. Her birth mother preceded her in death during childbirth and was raised by her step mother, Anna Marie Tucker Kinsey. Bessie grew up and received her education in the Dewey area and graduated from Dewey High School. She was married to Morris C. Forrest in 1947. She had worked as a telephone operator and then as a meat wrapper at IGA Foodliner. She had also been a homemaker and later became a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed at the Jane Philips Medical Center for 22 years until her retirement. She has made her home at Copan for over 25 years.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Earl Forrest and wife Cathy of South Coffeyville, her brother, Bill Kinsey and wife Patricia of Vinita, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren,. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Forrest Chaney in 2019, her birth mother, her father and stepmother who raised her, and her husband Morris C. Forrest.
