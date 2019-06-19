Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bette Jo Barnes, 88, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1930 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

After graduating from high school , Bette went to nurses training at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa OK. She then met Willard Arnold Couch, Sr. And they got married October of 1949. They started a family in 1954 with the birth of their first child, Willard (Dub) Arnold Couch, Jr. soon to follow two daughters, Judith Jill Couch in 1956 and Jamie L Matthews 1959.

The Couch family moved to Moscow, CO in 1960 where Bette raised and nurtured her family with great pride. She went back to college at Adam State Collage in Moscow, CO; studying data-processing and book keeping. She worked in hotel management and later, after moving to Littleton, she went to work for St Luke's Hospital in Denver as the secretary to the Director of Dietary.

As her own family grew up and left home to start their own families, Bette would travel to California, Nevada, Illinois and even as far as Thailand to be around her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved to garden and was a sharp card player especially Pitch and Skipbo. On sunny days you could see her swinging her golf clubs when she got the chance and she loved to sew.

After retiring she moved back to Pawhuska always reminding her family that she wanted to go home. She then enjoyed many Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings at the home of her sister, Mattie Red Eagle, her husband Eddie, nieces and nephew, Jeanna, Christie and Eli.

Bette arrived back in Pawhuska and went to work as a secretary in Licensing for Phillips Petroleum. It also gave her an opportunity to help others by caregiving. She was loved by many.

We will remember Bette (aka: Mammie Oakum and Gammie) and are thankful for the love she exhibited to all who came into contact with her and her loving commitment she gave to her 10 grandchildren: Chuck, DC, Mindy, Marcie, Willie, Joey, Robbie, Kenny, Timmy and Jacob and her 18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Roy (Joe) Miller Davis and Rebecca Marie Welch Waddle.

