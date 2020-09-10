Bettie Vern Meek
Copan - Mrs. Bettie Vern Meek, 86, of Copan, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Forrest Manor Nursing Center.
Funeral services for Mrs. Meek will be held at 3 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral services and interment will be under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bettie was born August 4, 1934 to parents Anthony Pierce and Elma Mae Pierce at home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She attended most of her schooling in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Bettie was a cook and homemaker. She attended Copan Freewill Baptist Church. Bettie spent the last years of her retirement making loving memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bettie is survived by sons; Curtis and wife Kathryn Pierce of Copan, Oklahoma, Jerry Moody of Dewey, Oklahoma and Ronald Moody of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 8 grandchildren, Curtis and wife Kristie Pierce of Nowata, Oklahoma, Crystal Moody of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ryan Moody of Ramona, Oklahoma, Shaunda Moody of Nowata, Oklahoma, Branden Moody of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Laura and husband Tyler Alston of Copan, Oklahoma, Megan Moody of Osage, Oklahoma and Whitney Moody of Dewey, Oklahoma, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and her husband, Raymond Meek.
