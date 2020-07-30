1/1
Betty (Killian) Cronquist
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty Killian Cronquist, of Oklahoma City, passed away July 26, 2020, at the age of 99.
Graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville, at 3:00 PM, July 31.
Betty was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, September 24, 1920, to Daniel P. and Ona Mae Killian. She graduated from the new College High School in 1938 and attended Texas State College for Women, Denton, majoring in violin and piano. She taught violin and piano in Bartlesville for many years, additionally serving as organist at East Cross Methodist Church. She retired from Phillips Petroleum Company in 1988 as a legal secretary.
Betty was preceded in death by her brother, daughter and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Stan; daughter-in-law, Kristine; grandchildren Nicole Holley, Brooke Cochran, Mary Cronquist and Morgan Dalton; great-grandchildren Mikel, Scott and Reed Holley, and Vivian, Olivia and Bryce Dalton; niece Cynthia Woodward; and nephew Daniel Killian.
Online condolences may be shared at www.corbettfuneral.com

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 30 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
