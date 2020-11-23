Betty D. Stephenson
Bartlesville - Betty D. Stephenson 90, was born March 11, 1930 in Drumright Oklahoma. She died peacefully at The Journey Home, November 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Jack and son Dana. She is survived by her daughter Jacquie & her husband Larry DeKinder and sons John, Brian and his wife Toni, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Betty was the youngest of 7 children born to LaVada and Thomas Jefferson Lemming. She grew up during the great depression and World War II so she knew how to save a penny. Betty Graduated from Drumright High School and went to work for Bell Telephone Company as a Telephone operator. When Jack returned to Drumright from WWII he met Betty and he found that one in a million girl. They were married March 9, 1951; they moved to Bartlesville where Jack went to work for Phillips and Betty worked for Bell Telephone until after her 2nd child was born then she stayed home and raised their family. There were 3 meals on the table every day, Sunday night was popcorn night and sometimes even popcorn balls. We would come home with the smell of cookies that had been baked but she knew where to hide those. When her kids got older, she went to work for Phillips in the Credit Card Division. She talked to people from all over the world, including celebrities, she was a people person. When she retired from Phillips we were amazed when we would go out to eat waitresses at restaurants knew her and dad and they would want them to sit in their section, and she knew all about them. She was a devoted Christian, active in her church and loved by all. She loved her water exercise class and getting out in the spring and "getting her hands in the dirt." Betty was a doer. She couldn't sit down and just watch. She was proud of her husband's war record and always wanted him to be recognized for his accomplishments and never wanted attention for herself. A graveside service will be held next spring at Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City.
Matthew 25:21 "Well Done Good and Faithfull Servant. Enter thou into the joy of the Lord"
In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make donations in Betty's name to:
The Journey Home
900 NE Washington Blvd
Bartlesville, OK 74006 wwwthejourneyhomeok.org
