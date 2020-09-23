1/1
Betty Ellen Kelley
1925 - 2020
San Antonio, TX - Betty Ellen Kelley, 95, was in San Antonio, TX, when she went to her forever home on Sept. 20, 2020. She is in the arms of her Lord and Savior but will be missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.
Betty was born Feb. 1, 1925, to Claud and Mamie Mitchell in Morris, OK. She was raised and educated locally, graduating high school in 1944. Not long after, on June 5, 1944, Betty married Lt. Hugh Kelley while he was home on leave. After his honorable discharge, the Kelley's lived in Morris and Hugh began employment with Phillips Petroleum Co. at its Okmulgee refinery.
Over the years and through many of Hugh's work transfers, Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. After they had settled in Bartlesville from 1975 to 2017, they moved to an independent retirement complex in San Antonio to be closer to family.
Betty's passions in life centered around faith and her family. She enjoyed reading her Bible and fellowshipping with her church family. She was a longtime member of the Bartlesville First Baptist Church and was active in the many ministries of the church. No matter where they lived, Betty was always diligent to make each house a home - caring for her loved ones and tending her flower beds. Most of all, she loved her family dearly and treasured the many blessings God granted her, counting them one by one.
Betty is survived by her loving husband Hugh Kelley; two sons, Hugh Jr. and wife Melanie Kelley of Pottsboro, TX, and Mark and wife Sharon Kelley of Houston, TX; and one daughter Kathleen Ellis and husband Lake of San Antonio, TX. Betty was further blessed by 6 precious grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Betty's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, on Friday, from 6-8 p.m.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel
4201 Nowata Road
Bartlesville, OK 74006
918-333-7665
