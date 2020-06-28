Betty Joann Rich of Bartlesville, died Wednesday June 24th, 2020 in Bartlesville. She was 91.
Betty was born to Ray and Reta (Padgett) Bowden, May 12, 1929, on the Padgett family farm east of Bartlesville in the Truskett community. Betty treasured her many memories growing up on the farm with sister June and swimming in Hogshooter Creek. Betty moved with her mother and step-father Clem Lucas, who she fondly called father, to the Ochelata area where she spent the remainder of her childhood.
Betty met and married Jack Prather making their first home in Bartlesville then moving to their farm SE of Bartlesville where they raised kids and horses. Jack preceded her in death in 1967. Betty later met Lee Rich at the Dewey Sale Barn. They ranched and farmed in Yates Center, Kansas until the time of his death in 1999. Lee and Betty were married for 27 years. They enjoyed playing cards, fishing, dancing and grandkids.
Throughout her life, Betty loved to cook, and she enjoyed having large family gatherings during the holidays where plenty of food was always on hand. She had a generous spirit and was always ready to cook and feed anyone that might show up at her home. She enjoyed working in her garden but most of all she loved her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Betty had been in failing health for the last several years and was faithfully attended to by Maryline Jourdan. Betty will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to have known and loved her.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Lynn Prather and Anita and Jim Prather; sister June Davis; nine grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, son Ray Prather and daughter Louann Stills.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10-8, at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com
Betty was born to Ray and Reta (Padgett) Bowden, May 12, 1929, on the Padgett family farm east of Bartlesville in the Truskett community. Betty treasured her many memories growing up on the farm with sister June and swimming in Hogshooter Creek. Betty moved with her mother and step-father Clem Lucas, who she fondly called father, to the Ochelata area where she spent the remainder of her childhood.
Betty met and married Jack Prather making their first home in Bartlesville then moving to their farm SE of Bartlesville where they raised kids and horses. Jack preceded her in death in 1967. Betty later met Lee Rich at the Dewey Sale Barn. They ranched and farmed in Yates Center, Kansas until the time of his death in 1999. Lee and Betty were married for 27 years. They enjoyed playing cards, fishing, dancing and grandkids.
Throughout her life, Betty loved to cook, and she enjoyed having large family gatherings during the holidays where plenty of food was always on hand. She had a generous spirit and was always ready to cook and feed anyone that might show up at her home. She enjoyed working in her garden but most of all she loved her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Betty had been in failing health for the last several years and was faithfully attended to by Maryline Jourdan. Betty will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to have known and loved her.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Lynn Prather and Anita and Jim Prather; sister June Davis; nine grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, son Ray Prather and daughter Louann Stills.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10-8, at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.