Betty Lou Danielson (Bivins) passed away May 4, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Betty was born April 15, 1927, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to John Dillard and Louise Bertha (Craun) Bivins. She attended Pawhuska schools and graduated from Pawhuska High School in 1945. Betty then graduated from Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri. After graduation she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she met her future husband Robert Danielson. They were married in Los Angeles, California in 1952. In 1955 they moved to Europe where they resided for the next 27 years. In 1982 they moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she resided until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, sister Norma Jean Crawford (Bivins) and brother-in-law Kenneth Crawford. Survivors include son John and wife Sharon Danielson of Fort Worth, Texas; son Christopher Danielson of Fort Worth, Texas; grandaughters Callie Danielson of Concord, North Carolina, and Molly Danielson of Seattle, Washington; nephews Randy and wife Abigail Crawford of Aspen, Colorado, and Doug Crawford of Fort Worth, Texas.

Funeral services are pending. Arrangement and services are under the direction of the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home of Pawhuska.