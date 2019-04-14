Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Lou Swearingin, 93, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died on Tuesday April 9th at 4:20 pm at her home.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14th at the Stumpff Funeral Home from 9 AM until 8 PM with the family receiving guests from 6 PM until 8 P.M.

Funeral services for Mrs. Swearingin will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Dewey with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Graveside services will be held at 4 P.M. on Monday at the New Mulberry Cemetery at Mulberry, Arkansas directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Betty is survived by her six children, Son, Jimmy and wife Anne Swearingin, daughter, Sandra Anderson, son Thomas and wife Patricia Swearingin, son, Gary Swearingin, daughter, Vicki and husband Donald Lewis, daughter, Beth Craycraft. She also had twelve grandchildren, Scott Carey, Brandon Swearingin, Malissa Custer, Jamie Carey, Dawn Shahan, Heath Swearingin, Jeanna Reed, John David Swearingin, Steven Silver, Shelby and Shaden Craycraft, and twenty-seven Great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren.

Betty was a nurse for 50 plus years, and a homemaker all her life; but most importantly she was a "Woman of God and always kept her faith", in every circumstance. She was always volunteering to help people in need. She would take care of cancer patients, which included taking them to their chemo treatments, doctor appointments, and just being a good friend. Her favorite place to go was Branson. She always had family and friends tagging along, and you can always count on her being the driver, because she knew exactly where everything was. Her last trip to Branson was on March 20, 2019. If you didn't know Betty, she was a shopper. Her favorite places were Dillard's and Cato's, she always found a way to get a good deal. She loved to be with her family and friends. Dominoes and cards were her type of game, and she could always deal a good hand. Betty never met a stranger, and you can guarantee if you are out with her, she will walk into somebody she knew. She was very outgoing, and always dressed to the T. She will truly be missed , "Mom we love you , God size."

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bertha Moses, two siblings in infancy, one sister, Violet Hunter, and her husband Idus McCabe Swearingin of fifty years.

