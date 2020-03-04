|
|
Betty N. McDowell of Bartlesville was 90 when she died Friday in Tulsa and went home to her Heavenly Father.
Betty was born the daughter of Ethel Jane Stewart on January 8, 1930, in Bartlesville. As she grew up, young Betty helped her mother run the Stewarts Grocery Store on the corner of Elm and 14th. This was where she met the love of her life Keith McDowell. Shortly after graduating from College High, Betty and Keith were united in marriage on September 28, 1946. Keith built the family a small home in 1948 that was added onto over the years and they remained there until moving to Tulsa in 2014 to be with their son.
Betty loved the Lord and was very active in her church Grace Epworth for many years. She was the church secretary and helped cook for countless chicken and noodle dinners. Betty was always cooking, tending to her vegetable garden and canning her bountiful vegetables. In her younger days Betty sewed clothes for the boys and later made doll clothes for her granddaughters. Betty loved games, whether it was countless hours in the backyard playing croquet with her children or table games and cards with her grandchildren. One thing was certain - Betty always played to win. Betty and Keith loved to do things together. In addition to playing cards, they bowled and danced as often as possible. They enjoyed 68 years of loving marriage before Keith preceded her to heaven. Betty was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Betty is survived by her two sons, John Allen McDowell and Anita of Bartlesville, and Kenneth Wayne McDowell of Tulsa; one sister in law Linnia Bates and Bill of Tulsa; three grandchildren, Kimberly Hall and Drew of Owasso, Scott McDowell of Bartlesville, and Kylie Easterwood and Kevin of Owasso; five great grandchildren, Hayden and Hadley Hall, Cal and Emmie Easterwood, and Khloe McDowell. She is preceded in death by her husband Keith, both parents and two sons Gary Edward McDowell and Edward Allen McDowell.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clarehouse, 7617 S. Mingo Rd, Tulsa, Ok 74133.
Betty's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home Walker-Brown Chapel on Wednesday, March 4, from 6-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 10-8 p.m.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 4 to Apr. 3, 2020