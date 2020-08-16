1/1
Betty Mexalee (Bowman) Dunn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Betty Dunn will be held 10:00a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma with Pastor Ben Killion officiating. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service of Nowata. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com or see our Facebook page. Memorial can be made to Freedom Hospice, 9001 Airport Fwy. Suite 570, North Richland Hills, TX, 76180
Betty Mexalee Dunn was born to Leonard and Effie Jordan Bowman on February 2, 1928 in Alluwe, OK She attended Alluwe and Chelsea Schools. On August 2, 1941, she was baptized at White Church by Tom Shaw, an evangelist from Tulsa. She married Billy Jack Dunn on May 21, 1945 in California. They made their home in Brownfield, TX and then in Kermit, TX. At retirement they settled in Nowata, OK. She worked at the Bucaneer Stamps Redemption Center and later at Collector's Weekly Magazine. She most enjoyed being at home where she liked to cook and decorate. She passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother; Pal Mary Bowman, sister; Louise Stierwalt, brothers; Eugene Bowman, Lyle Bowman, and Ronny Bowman.
Survivors include her husband Billy Jack Dunn, daughters, Beverly Rhodes and husband Dusty of Georgetown, TX, Valinda Elrod and husband Willard of Richland Hills, TX.
Grandchildren are Delinda Dzeda and husband Mark of Cypress, TX, Kim Stilwell and husband Kelly of Round Rock, TX, Rachel Opdycke and husband Quincy of Ft. Worth, TX, Justin Elrod and wife Tabitha of Granbury, TX.
Great-Grandchildren are Tony Viduad of Cypress, TX, Taylor Stilwell and wife Nicole Stiles of Austin, TX, Sydnet Stilwell of Pfugerville, TX, Nicole and Alex Opdycke of Ft. Worth and Andrew Elrod of Granbury, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin Funeral Home
114 West Cherokee
Nowata, OK 74048
918-273-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved