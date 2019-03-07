Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bill D. Collins, 78, of Sand Springs, OK passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 4, 2019 in Tulsa. Final arrangements are under the direction of McClendon-Winters Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or a .

Bill was born in Miami, OK to Vern and Marie Collins on October 10, 1940. He attended Miami schools and graduated with the class of 1958. He married Connie Clapp Collins on October 12, 1963 in Bartlesville, OK. Bill graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1963 with a B.S. degree and again in 1974 with an Ed.D. Bill's lifelong, challenging career was defined by learning and teaching. He taught or worked at several corporations and universities including Oklahoma State University, Northeastern State University, Phillips Petroleum Company, Oxy Chemicals, Chesapeake Energy, Access, and Devon Energy. Since 2015, he worked as a Senior Technical Specialist in the Safety and Operational Discipline for Williams in Tulsa. Bill loved vehicles, trading until just before his passing. From his first pickup truck in high school to owning local automotive businesses, he continued trading vehicles as a hobby and business throughout his life. He always said he would never retire and had continued working full-time up to the time of his recent illness.

Through the various locations of his employment, Bill had the opportunity to travel to almost every state with family joining him on numerous occasions. Faith was a priority, and Bill was a member of various non-denominational churches through the years. He was also a Life Member of the OSU Alumni Association. Watching the OSU Cowboys was one of his favorite pastimes, no matter what season.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Marie Collins. In addition to a host of family and friends, he is also survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie Collins; his daughter, Jana Lyons and husband Steve Lyons of Dallas, TX; his son, Jeff and wife Teresa of Mannford, OK; his brother Bob Collins and wife Judie of Branson, MO; grandchildren Roderick, Shciqueus, and Jaylin Lyons of Dallas and Carson, Colton, and Kellyn Collins of Mannford.

In accordance with Bill's wishes outlined in a letter written to his family more than a year before his death, a funeral service is not planned. To honor his legacy, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 17th from 2-4 P.M. in the Traditions Hall of the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center located on the Stillwater campus. Guests are encouraged to come and go at their convenience.

