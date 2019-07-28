Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 505 S.E. Dewey Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On July 23, 2019, Bill Watkins, age 89, passed away peacefully at St. John's hospital in Tulsa, OK, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 20, 1930, in Arkansas City, KS to Betty and Herb Watkins. He grew up in Elgin and Caney, KS and spent his days hunting and fishing and graduated from Caney High School.

At the age of 18, Bill met the love of his life, Wilma Ade, and they married four years later in Caney, KS, in 1952. He and Wilma were married for 66 years and raised two daughters, Sherri and Lori.

Bill served in the United States Air Force and then began his career in the newly created computing department at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK. While juggling a full-time career, he went back to school in Tulsa and achieved a degree in accounting. He retired in 1985 and returned shortly after and worked as a marketing contractor where he enjoyed an additional five years.

He lived life to the fullest by doing the things he loved most: square dance calling, traveling, roasting coffee, tending to his yard and growing tomatoes, but above all else, he loved spending time with his family.

His family was honored to learn that upon his death the tissues on his body would be donated and used to help others, letting his legacy live on.

He is survived by his wife Wilma, one brother Rex Watkins and wife Helen of Bartlesville, his daughter, Sherri Lynn and husband Jim of Bartlesville, and their three children Logan and Melissa Lynn, Laura and Brian Moser, and Laci Lynn. He is also survived by his daughter Lori Schultz and husband John of Tulsa and their three children Kristen and Mauricio Schultz Pineda, Jake, and Emma. He has three great-grandchildren, Emery, Miles, and Devin.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

A Memorial service was held at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 26 at 3:00pm.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book at On July 23, 2019, Bill Watkins, age 89, passed away peacefully at St. John's hospital in Tulsa, OK, surrounded by his family.He was born on April 20, 1930, in Arkansas City, KS to Betty and Herb Watkins. He grew up in Elgin and Caney, KS and spent his days hunting and fishing and graduated from Caney High School.At the age of 18, Bill met the love of his life, Wilma Ade, and they married four years later in Caney, KS, in 1952. He and Wilma were married for 66 years and raised two daughters, Sherri and Lori.Bill served in the United States Air Force and then began his career in the newly created computing department at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK. While juggling a full-time career, he went back to school in Tulsa and achieved a degree in accounting. He retired in 1985 and returned shortly after and worked as a marketing contractor where he enjoyed an additional five years.He lived life to the fullest by doing the things he loved most: square dance calling, traveling, roasting coffee, tending to his yard and growing tomatoes, but above all else, he loved spending time with his family.His family was honored to learn that upon his death the tissues on his body would be donated and used to help others, letting his legacy live on.He is survived by his wife Wilma, one brother Rex Watkins and wife Helen of Bartlesville, his daughter, Sherri Lynn and husband Jim of Bartlesville, and their three children Logan and Melissa Lynn, Laura and Brian Moser, and Laci Lynn. He is also survived by his daughter Lori Schultz and husband John of Tulsa and their three children Kristen and Mauricio Schultz Pineda, Jake, and Emma. He has three great-grandchildren, Emery, Miles, and Devin.If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.A Memorial service was held at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 26 at 3:00pm.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book at www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 28 to Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close