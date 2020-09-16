Billie "Bill" Joe McClintock, Sr.
Bartlesville - Billie "Bill" Joe McClintock, Sr., age 83, of Bartlesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. Open visitation will be from 9 am to 8 pm on Thursday at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, September 18, at White Rose Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com
.
Bill McClintock, the youngest of fourteen children, was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on September 11, 1937, to Louis Michael and Nellie Mae (Lagal) McClintock. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville and was married to Mary Louise Wassom at Pawhuska on July 25, 1955. The couple then made their home in Osage County west of Bartlesville. Bill was a retiree from T.R.W. Reda Pump where he was employed for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, ranching, collecting antiques, and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his three children: Bill McClintock, Jr., and wife Margie of Bartlesville; Mike McClintock and wife Sherri of Bartlesville; Sherri Smittle and husband Bryan of Norman. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary.