1/1
Billie Joe "Bill" McClintock Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie "Bill" Joe McClintock, Sr.
Bartlesville - Billie "Bill" Joe McClintock, Sr., age 83, of Bartlesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. Open visitation will be from 9 am to 8 pm on Thursday at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, September 18, at White Rose Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com.
Bill McClintock, the youngest of fourteen children, was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on September 11, 1937, to Louis Michael and Nellie Mae (Lagal) McClintock. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville and was married to Mary Louise Wassom at Pawhuska on July 25, 1955. The couple then made their home in Osage County west of Bartlesville. Bill was a retiree from T.R.W. Reda Pump where he was employed for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, ranching, collecting antiques, and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his three children: Bill McClintock, Jr., and wife Margie of Bartlesville; Mike McClintock and wife Sherri of Bartlesville; Sherri Smittle and husband Bryan of Norman. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
White Rose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved