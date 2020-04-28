Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Oglesby Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Billy Fred Crouch, 83, longtime Oglesby area resident, died at 11:12 A.M. on Friday at his home.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Oglesby Cemetery with Rev. Charles Richey and Rev. Tom Cox officiating. Funeral services and interment will be directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday from 9 AM until 8 PM and on Wednesday morning until 11 AM.

Mr. Crouch was born at Watova, Oklahoma on December 29, 1936 the son of Cleve and Mollie McCollough) Crouch. He grew up and received his education in the Ramona area and was married to Alta Mae Scott at Oglesby on February 10, 1955. They made their home in the Oglesby and Ramona area all of their married life until her death on April 2, 2015 after 60 years of marriage. Mr. Crouch had been employed with the Zinc Corporation of America in Bartlesville for 31 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Ramona Masonic Lodge and enjoyed Masonic activities.

Survivors include his special friend and companion, Edna Crouch, two daughters, Deborah June Gordon of Nowata and Billie Ann Inman of Bartlesville, two sisters, Amy Lawson of Ramona and Barbara Miller of Ochelata, four grandchildren, Dustin McCormack, Cody Inman, Kyla Simpson and Kacey Inman and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Watie Crouch, Cleve Crouch Jr. and Edward Crouch, two sisters, Margaret Miller and Lucille Cunningham, a granddaughter, Heather Moncrief and a great grandson, Cory McCormack.

