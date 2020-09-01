1/1
Billy Jack Dunn
Billy Jack Dunn
Billy Jack Dunn was born to Blythe and Bessie Dean Dunn on February 25, 1927 in Shamrock, Oklahoma. He graduated from Alluwe High. After serving in the Army at the end of WWII he married Betty Mexalee Bowman in California on May 21, 1945. They lived in Brownfield, TX and Kermit, TX where he worked for Mobil Oil Company. After retirement they lived in Nowata, OK. His motto was, "Watch out for the alligators". He passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Allen, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty Mexalee, brothers: Doyle Dunn, Hap Dunn, and Conan Dunn. Survivors include daughters Beverly Rhodes and husband Dusty of Georgetown, TX Valinda Elrod and husband Willard of Richland Hills, TX. Grandchildren: Delinda Dzeda and husband Mark of Cypress, TX; Kim Stilwell and husband Kelly of Round Rock, TX; Rachel Opdycke and husband Quincy of Ft. Worth, TX; Justin Elrod and wife Tabitha of Grandbury, TX. Great-grandkids: Tony Viduad of Cypress, TX; Taylor Stilwell and wife Nicole Stiles of Austin, TX; Sydney Stilwell of Pflugerville, TX; Nicole and Alex Opdycke of Ft. Worth, TX, and Andrew Elrod of Grandbury, TX. Brother Joe Dunn of Washington State.
The family would like to thank family and friends for all their prayers and kindness.
Memorials can be made to Freedom Hospice 9001 Airport Fwy. Suite 570, North Richland Hills, TX 76180.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin Funeral Home
114 West Cherokee
Nowata, OK 74048
918-273-2700
