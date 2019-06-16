Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Heritage Theatre – Gizzy's Eatery 306 E Don Tyler Ave Dewey , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

"Big Darlin'" "Daddy-O"

Born in Fayetteville, AR on September 8, 1949, went to heaven on June 8, 2019.

Billy Joe move with his family to the Tulsa area in Oklahoma when he was four years old, which in turn makes him a true "Okie!". Billy Joe received his education in Bartlesville Oklahoma College High Class of 1967.

One of Billy Joe's passions in life was baseball!

His other passion was music! He played lead guitar and vocals since high school in Oklahoma and Colorado. He was in the band Undetermined Mud and Epicurean Time Machine with Becky Hobbs (writer of Angels Among Us by Alabama), she called him "Little Red One!" The band Siloam as well as Old Trails Rode, Savanna and the Last Honky Tonk Band. Billy Joe loved going to hear live music and the impromptu jam with his buddies. Many concerts, and weekend music festivals were attended in California, Tucson, Kentucky and Colorado.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Jackie Holzhauer Cook, his daughter Sarah Cook Lyon (Norman) of Brighton, CO. Melissa Bailey (James) of San Diego, CA and grandchildren Chasey and Cash Bailey of San Diego, CA. Beloved Nieces and Nephews Justin Bolen (Robin), Billy Joe's mini-me Levi Bolen, Ronda Williams (Warren) and Tammy McKee (Wade) of OK and Donald Lee Powell (Deena) of Nashville, TN. All of Jackie's crazy family in California, Hawaii and Illinois as well as a host of nieces, nephews, In-laws, out-laws and all the "gang!"

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Hubert Cook, his sister, Phyllis Powell and his step-son Dustin Veltman as well as many of his great friends and extended family members.

A Memorial Celebration Jam will be at 3pm on August 3rd at the Heritage Theatre – Gizzy's Eatery 306 E Don Tyler Ave, Dewey, OK 74029.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster





