Billy Joe "BJ" LeFlore
1938 - 2020
Billy Joe "BJ" LeFlore, 82, Bartlesville resident, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2020 at the Journey Home in Bartlesville, OK.
BJ was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on May 10, 1938 to LeRoy LeFlore and Mary Johnson Leflore. BJ and his family moved to Bartlesville, OK where he completed his education.
BJ married Rena Jones in Bartlesville in 1952 where they made their home and raised their children. He worked at the Phillips Research Center and the Hillcrest Country Club for many years. BJ also drove a bus for Bartlesville Public Schools and the Boys and Girls Club. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his sons, Larry, Billy Jr., and Charles of Bartlesville, OK, Verl of Houston, TX, and Garland of Hopkins, SC, Carlos Shoate, Joseph Wilson, daughter; LaRita (Shoate) Adair, Mary (Wilson) Tanner, many grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; LeRoy and Mary, his wife; Rena, daughter; LuCreatia Trent, brothers; Jimmy Dean Leflore, Verl Dean Leflore, and LeRoy LeFlore, Jr., and sisters; Betty Jean Owens, Ollie Mae Payne, Mary Lois Adair, and Vervina Ruth Brown.
Come and go visitation will be held on Monday August 3, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Chapel in Bartlesville, OK. Reverend Paul will be the officiant. Interment will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. If you choose to attend, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Live streaming of the services will be available at Arnold Moore & Neekamp's Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
AUG
4
Service
02:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
AUG
4
Service
02:00 PM
Live streaming at Arnold Moore & Neekamp's Facebook page
Memories & Condolences

August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wendell Trent
Friend
July 31, 2020
My heart and prayers are with the family thru this difficult time.
Glenda Hardeman
Friend
