Blanch Marie Brazee passed away November 9, 2019 at her home in Pawhuska with her family by her side.

Blanch was born to the late Fred and Grace Glendenning on August 29, 1931 in Wynona, OK. She married Deloss "Bud" Brazee on October 5, 1948 and they made Pawhuska their lifetime home.

Blanch was preceded in death by her husband, Deloss Brazee, brothers Marion, Max, Charles and William Glendenning; and a daughter, Johnna Sellers. She is survived by 7 children: Eloise Strow of the home; Jack Brazee of Catoosa, OK; Lorraine Linde of Pawhuska; Jean Howerton and husband, Jerry, of Pawhuska; John Brazee and his wife, Amber, of Pawhuska; Stephen "Peewee" Easley of Pawhuska; and Joanie Lessert of Pawhuska. Two stepsons, Deloss Brazee, Jr., of Oklahoma City and Jim Brazee of Prue, OK. She had 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Blanch began her restaurant career by working at the Pig Stand for many years, perfecting her cooking skills before buying a café located next to the Pig Stand west of Pawhuska on Highway 60 and calling it "Blanch's". The place was well-known for its burgers and fries delivered right to your car, or dine in with family to feel right at home. She and Bud owned Blanch's until 1980, when they decided to sell it and retire to the country life, living on a small farm northwest of Pawhuska on Bird Creek.

Blanch loved nothing more than good food, good friends and family surrounding her at all times. Cooking has always been her way of saying how much she loved you and that you were always welcome at her table anytime.

A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, 10:00AM, at the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Buchanan will officiate.

