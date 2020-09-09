1/1
Bobbi Kaye Dougherty
1965 - 2020
Bobbi Kaye Dougherty
Bobbi Kaye Dougherty, 55, went to be with Jesus on September 4, 2020.
She was born in Bartlesville, OK on July 15, 1965 and graduated from College High School in 1983. She was Baptized by Pastor Franklin Hauser in the First Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her children, Samantha Dougherty (Brad) of New Jersey, and Kalynd Dougherty (Reanna) of Pennsylvania, her parents, Billie and Rusty Ford of Ochelata and Gene and Louise Raper of Montana, her siblings, Joan Thompson (Mark) of Florida, Dell Ford of Georgia, Dusty (Jenny) Ford of Kansas, Kevin Harp of Florida, and many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service is planned somewhere around the Thanksgiving holidays.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
