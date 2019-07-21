Bobbie Lee Stevens 48, of Bartlesville, passed away 1:21a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 in Bartlesville.
Bobbie was born December 19, 1970 in Liberal, Kansas to Bobbie L. Stevens Sr. and Roberta Edwards.
He was a mechanic by trade and he loved his music; he would sit and strum his guitar for hours on end as if no time had passed at all.
Bobbie is survived by 3 sons: Caylon, Ryan, & Dustin Stevens of Bartlesville, 1 daughter, Samantha Stevens of Bartlesville, 4 grandchildren, Nevaeh, Elizabeth, Nova, and Grayson, his mother, Roberta and her husband, Ralph Shafer of Bartlesville, his father, Bobbie Lee Stevens Sr. of Texas, Sisters, Laura Cummings, Lori Stevens-Slack, Kate Haire, Christine Murry, Kathrine Arrieola, Misty Stevens, Amy Stevens, Brothers, Dennis Sharpe, Dane Stevens, numerous nieces nephews, and a host of friends, Preceded in death by several Grandparents and his brother Billy.
A Private family service will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Friends who wish to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences may do so at www.stumpff.org.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 21 to Aug. 20, 2019