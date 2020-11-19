Bobbie Lou Moore
Bartlesville - Bobbie Lou Moore, 92, long time Bartlesville resident passed away November 13, 2020 in Bartlesville, OK.
Bobbie Lou Moore was born January 5, 1928 in Wichita Falls, TX to Alfred Richard and Irene Beatrice (Fauble) Emerson. She graduated Wichita Falls High School in 1946. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Donald A. Moore.
Bobbie and Donald made their home in Woodward, OK from 1948-1968, before moving to Enid, OK for a couple of years, and then to Bartlesville, OK. They raised 2 daughters together, Ann and Elizabeth. She was a devoted member of First Methodist Church and dearly loved the Lord.
Bobbie worked as a manager at Tap Jack/Lumber Company as an Interior decorator until her retirement in 1986. Her hobbies were her family and church.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Moore of Bartlesville; 2 daughters, Ann Montalbano and her husband, Charlie of Louisville, CO and Elizabeth Pauline Wiersig and her husband, Tom of Bartlesville, OK; 5 Grandchildren: Chris Montalbano and his wife, Niki of Morriston, CO, Kenny Montalbano and his wife, Sarah, Keith Wiersig of Bartlesville, OK, and Monica Wiersig of Spokane Valley, WA, OK, Elizbeth French and her husband, Mike of Louisville, CO, and 5 great grandchildren: Otto Montalbano, Toni Montalbano, Olivia French, Greyson Bolden, and Jillian Wiersig.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 1 brother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Lighthouse Outreach Center, P.O. Box 124, Bartlesville, OK 74005.