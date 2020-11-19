1/1
Bobbie Lou Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Lou Moore
Bartlesville - Bobbie Lou Moore, 92, long time Bartlesville resident passed away November 13, 2020 in Bartlesville, OK.
Bobbie Lou Moore was born January 5, 1928 in Wichita Falls, TX to Alfred Richard and Irene Beatrice (Fauble) Emerson. She graduated Wichita Falls High School in 1946. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Donald A. Moore.
Bobbie and Donald made their home in Woodward, OK from 1948-1968, before moving to Enid, OK for a couple of years, and then to Bartlesville, OK. They raised 2 daughters together, Ann and Elizabeth. She was a devoted member of First Methodist Church and dearly loved the Lord.
Bobbie worked as a manager at Tap Jack/Lumber Company as an Interior decorator until her retirement in 1986. Her hobbies were her family and church.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Moore of Bartlesville; 2 daughters, Ann Montalbano and her husband, Charlie of Louisville, CO and Elizabeth Pauline Wiersig and her husband, Tom of Bartlesville, OK; 5 Grandchildren: Chris Montalbano and his wife, Niki of Morriston, CO, Kenny Montalbano and his wife, Sarah, Keith Wiersig of Bartlesville, OK, and Monica Wiersig of Spokane Valley, WA, OK, Elizbeth French and her husband, Mike of Louisville, CO, and 5 great grandchildren: Otto Montalbano, Toni Montalbano, Olivia French, Greyson Bolden, and Jillian Wiersig.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 1 brother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Lighthouse Outreach Center, P.O. Box 124, Bartlesville, OK 74005.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved