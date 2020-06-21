Bobby Joe Stark passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Arlington, TX. at the age of 72. He was born on March 19, 1948 in Bartlesville, OK.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father Harvey L. Stark Sr, mother Derilla I. Stark, brother Harvey L. Stark Jr. (Buddy), and sister-in-law Beverly Stark. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Odus and Joan Stark of Enid, OK., brother and sister-in-law Donald and Patricia Stark of Harrisonville, MO., and sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Bob Kennedy of Greenbrier, AR..

Bobby served in the Marines from 1967, serving 3 tours of duty, and retired from active duty in 1988 but served as a reserve until 1998 retiring as a Master Sergeant.

Bobby will be remembered for his generosity and keen sense of humor. Graveside services will be held at the Dewey Cemetery in Dewey, OK. on June 26, 2020 at 10am.

