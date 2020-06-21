Bobby Joe Stark
1948 - 2020
Bobby Joe Stark passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Arlington, TX. at the age of 72. He was born on March 19, 1948 in Bartlesville, OK.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father Harvey L. Stark Sr, mother Derilla I. Stark, brother Harvey L. Stark Jr. (Buddy), and sister-in-law Beverly Stark. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Odus and Joan Stark of Enid, OK., brother and sister-in-law Donald and Patricia Stark of Harrisonville, MO., and sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Bob Kennedy of Greenbrier, AR..
Bobby served in the Marines from 1967, serving 3 tours of duty, and retired from active duty in 1988 but served as a reserve until 1998 retiring as a Master Sergeant.
Bobby will be remembered for his generosity and keen sense of humor. Graveside services will be held at the Dewey Cemetery in Dewey, OK. on June 26, 2020 at 10am.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jun. 21 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dewey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alexander's Midway Funeral Home
3607 E Highway 199
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 677-2634
June 19, 2020
Bobby Joe was a good brother and brother-in-law. Very compassionate and very much in touch with God. He loved playing cards when we were all together, and we had a "fun" time to say the least.
We Love and miss you so much
Don & Pat
Don & Pat Stark
Family
June 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Don & Pat Stark
Family
June 19, 2020
We will miss you....condolences to the family.
Jim & Crystal Bingham
Friend
June 19, 2020
My Uncle Bobby Joe was a kind and compassionate, Godly person, and a true American soldier. He touched a lot of lives, and the world is a lot better off to have had him in it. I, and many others will miss him!
Renee Erwin
Family
June 18, 2020
Bob you are going to be truly missed. I enjoyed your company so much at our card games. Who punched that doggie!
Toni Adams
Friend
June 18, 2020
Rest in Peace my Friend! You will be missed!
David Mesch
Friend
June 18, 2020
BJ was a super nice and fun friend. He was our poker buddy, known for saying, if you have a hunch bet a bunch. He will surely be missed. Rest In Peace my friend. ❤
Mary Lewis
Friend
June 18, 2020
Nothing but birdies up there my friend
Kurt Cherry
Friend
June 18, 2020
Tera and Pete Jennings send our condolences to the family of BJ. We really loved playing poker and golf with him at Rolling Hills CC.
He will deeply be missed.

Our prayers go out to you.
Pete Jennings
Friend
June 18, 2020
I will miss you my friend....
Layne T Billups
Friend
