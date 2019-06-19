Bobby M Fanning Sr, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, born on October 28, 1957 in Pampa, Texas, to the late Lina Pearlean Fanning Leeson and the late Kenneth Fanning, passed away at age 61 on May 9, 2019 in Hudson, Florida.
From 1974 to 1976, Bobby served in the Navy in the Vietnam War. Bobby was married to Rose Kline Fanning.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby M Fanning Jr, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Bobby is survived by his son, Gaino K Fanning; sister Lahronda Fanning Parrett Eight grandchildren,and two great-grandchildren.
He loved hunting, played pool and won trophies, he liked traveling and visiting family and friends.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the graveside service on Saturday, June 22 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Ramona Cemetery, Ramona, Oklahoma.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from June 19 to July 18, 2019