Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Funeral service 10:00 AM Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Sperry , OK

Bonita (Bun) Florence Reynolds was born February 11th, 1941 in Sperry Oklahoma to Ivra Thomas (Tommy) and Elizabeth Florence (Dolan) Willis. She graduated Sperry High School in 1959 and received a Bachelor's of Music Education from the University of Tulsa in 1964.

Bonita met George M. Reynolds and they were married on August 25, 1962 in Sperry OK. They moved to Bartlesville in 1963 where they raised cattle and Bonita began teaching at Oglesby Elementary and gave piano lessons out of their home.

Bonita and George had a son, Gregory T. Reynolds in 1967.

Bonita continued her teaching career with Bartlesville Public Schools where she taught 5th grade at Jane Phillips Elementary and Kane Elementary until she retired in 2000.

Bonita was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Willis. Left to share her memories are her husband, George Reynolds; a son Greg Reynolds and his wife, Janette; grandchildren, Dalton Reynolds, Macy Reynolds and Tyler Davis. As well as many close relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Bun Reynolds was 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sperry, with Pastor Roger Tracy officiating. Interment was in Sperry Rest Haven Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation was 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home with family receiving guests from 6-8 p.m. Charitable donations in her honor may be made to Grace Hospice, or the , in care of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Donations

