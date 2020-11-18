Breck & Arlene Combs

Breck Combs went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020, at the age of 91, and his beloved wife, Naomi Arlene Combs followed Breck to meet her Lord and Savior on November 15, 2020, at the age of 88. They were happy and devotedly married for 69 years. Breck was an Engineer with Phillips Petroleum Company and Arlene was a gifted and talented homemaker. They were both very active and longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville, OK. They were blessed with many relatives and precious friends who loved them deeply. A family graveside service will be held in the future.



