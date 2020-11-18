1/2
Breck and Arlene Combs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Breck's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Breck & Arlene Combs
Breck Combs went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020, at the age of 91, and his beloved wife, Naomi Arlene Combs followed Breck to meet her Lord and Savior on November 15, 2020, at the age of 88. They were happy and devotedly married for 69 years. Breck was an Engineer with Phillips Petroleum Company and Arlene was a gifted and talented homemaker. They were both very active and longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville, OK. They were blessed with many relatives and precious friends who loved them deeply. A family graveside service will be held in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved