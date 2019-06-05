Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Memorial service 2:30 PM Bartlesville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 6720 SE Adams Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Brenda Sue Evans, 62, of Nowata, died at 3:05 P.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Memorial services for Mrs. Evans will be held at 2:30 pm, June 8, 2019 at the Bartlesville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 6720 SE Adams Blvd.

Brenda was born on August 8, 1956 in Williamsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Charles Frederick Durr and Donna Jean (Chrisman) Durr. She was married to Duane Evans and enjoyed loyally supporting him while travelling throughout many states working in the oil fields, as well as the elevator trade, eventually settling down in Nowata, Oklahoma. Traveling, baking, and all aspects of farming were among her many interests. She was a Caregiver both professionally, as well as within the family and congregation. Brenda was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 11, 1994. An avid Bible student, Brenda loved teaching the Bible and sharing the Good News of God's kingdom. She loved her family, and her giving nature will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Duane, two daughters and their husbands, Kristi and Matt Carter and Mandy and Rick Wesson, two sons and their wives, Bruce and Hayley Evans and Frederick and Teresa Evans, two grandchildren Cheyanne and Cali, two brothers Dennis Durr and wife Sheila, and David Durr; two sisters Nancy Jaeger and Carole Hautt and husband Mark; parents Charles Frederick and Donna Durr, and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family who she dearly loved.

