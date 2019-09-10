Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Jefferson "Big" Williams. View Sign Service Information Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 (918)-273-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian "Big" Jefferson Williams, 44, of Bartlesville, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Brian was born in Bartlesville on January 7, 1975 to Michael and Deborah (Shipley) Williams.

He graduated from Nowata High School in 1993. Brian was currently employed at Jones Brown Law, Tulsa, OK as a Website Content and Social Media Coordinator. Brian moved to Lubbock, Texas in 2000 to attend Texas Tech University. While in Lubbock he worked as an on-the-air radio personality until moving back to Oklahoma in 2014. Brian had a love for music and taught himself to play the guitar. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing. Brian had a fun, outgoing personality in which people gravitated to him. He always had a great sense of humor and a smile on his face. Brian was a genuine and caring person and was always first to offer his friends and family advice if needed. He had a special place in his heart for each and every one of his friends and family members. Brian will be missed by all who knew him.

Preceding Brian in death are grandparents Wolf and Shirley Shipley, Tom and Violet Williams and great Grandma Mamie Harrison

Survivors include parents Michael and Deborah (Shipley) Williams of Nowata, OK; one brother, Kevin Williams and Nikki Hope of Oologah, Oklahoma; two nephews TaKoda "Kody" Williams, currently attending school in Claremore, OK: and Ethan Williams currently stationed with the US Army in Fort Drum, NY; best buds Jamie Booterbaugh of Lubbock, TX; and Michael Hough and his family, Andra and children, JJ, Layla and Henry; and many other relatives and a host of friends and loved ones.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Cornerstone Church, Nowata, OK, and are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service of Nowata, OK. Online condolences may be left at

